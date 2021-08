Contributed by Mike Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Sense. The IPCC report on climate change has been called a “code red” for humanity, with its finding that temperatures rose more in the past 50 years than any time over the past 2000 years, and is continuing to rise more rapidly than expected. Scientists say a catastrophe can be avoided only if the world acts fast to make huge cuts in carbon emissions immediately – actions we take now will bake in future emissions.