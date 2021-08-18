Cancel
A New Tell-All Documentary About The Playboy Magazine Empire Is Coming To A&E

Fans of the iconic magazine will now hear from those who were closest to Hugh Hefner in a new documentary coming to A&E. ‘Secrets of Playboy’ will premiere early next year and by the looks of the trailer that was just released, there was more than just partying going on at the famous mansion. Former Playboy playmates, insiders and even Hef’s bodyguard will shed light on what went on behind closed doors. Check out the trailer…

