CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you weren’t one of the lucky winners during the first WV vaccine lottery, you can now register for your second chance to win!. Starting today, August 23, vaccinated West Virginians can register for their chance to win one of several new prizes revealed for the sweepstakes. You must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be eligible to enter. Those who registered for the first vaccine lottery must register again!