Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The top seed was a set ahead in the semi-final against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev when he ran into a camera during a rally. Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”.