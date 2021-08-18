Cancel
COVID-19 booster Q&A: Why is it necessary? Why wait 8 months?

By Kent Wainscott
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. The plan, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health...

