SoMd Weather for Thursday, August 19, 2021

A chance of showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact