SoMd Weather for Thursday, August 19, 2021

By National Weather Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
A chance of showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

