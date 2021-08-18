Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

CNN's Ward says Kabul colleague nearly pistol-whipped

By DAVID BAUDER
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv7nh_0bVhUtzt00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Clarissa Ward described on Wednesday how a member of her CNN crew was nearly pistol-whipped by a Taliban fighter as they were covering a tumultuous scene outside the airport in Kabul.

“I've covered all sorts of crazy situations,” Ward said in a report that aired on CNN. “This was mayhem. This was nuts.”

The network's chief international correspondent has been probably the most visible reporter covering the rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban fighters. Perhaps inevitably, that has made her words and even her wardrobe a topic of social media conversation.

In one report Wednesday, Ward said it was extremely chaotic near the airport, where people were pleading for help to get out of the country. At one point, she said, a Taliban fighter shouted at her to cover her face or he wouldn't talk to her. He was carrying a makeshift whip with a heavy chain and padlock.

The CNN producer, Brent Swails, was taking video with a cellphone when two Taliban fighters approached him with their pistols and seemed about to strike him, Ward said, making a motion with her arms to simulate it.

Another Taliban fighter stopped them, saying not to hit him because they're journalists, she said.

“It's very dicey, it's very dangerous,” Ward said. “It's completely unpredictable. To me, it's a miracle that more people haven't been seriously hurt.”

Ward has worked at CNN since 2015, after joining from CBS News. She's also worked at ABC News and Fox News, covering a succession of the world's hot spots.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted a portion of one of Ward's Monday reports, where she described an “utterly bizarre” scene of people shouting “death to America” while also appearing friendly.

“Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN won't cheerlead?” Cruz tweeted.

That earned him a sharp Twitter response from CNN's public relations department: “Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what's happening. That's called bravery.” It was a reference to Cruz's Mexican vacation during a cold spell last winter that caused widespread power outages in Texas.

An Internet meme showcased pictures of Ward during two different reports this week, one where she wore a tight black headdress that covered her hair, and another where her hair went uncovered.

Some on social media suggested the two pictures illustrated a contrast in life before and after Taliban rule. Rep. Vicki Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, said they showcased “just how crushing Joe Biden's incompetence will be for the future of Afghan women.”

Ward has explained that the picture without her head covered was taken while she was in a private compound. When she was in public amid Taliban fighters, she dressed more conservatively.

“My job is to get out on the streets and hear what people are thinking and see what's going on,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press this week. “So I have to be willing to wear whatever it takes, honestly, to be able to go out and do my job and respect the tradition of whatever culture it is I'm reporting from."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
56K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarissa Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Kabul#Cnn#Taliban#Cbs News#Abc News#Fox News#Republican#Clarissaward#Mexican#Afghan#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

CNN Blasts Ted Cruz For Criticizing Clarissa Ward’s Reporting in Kabul: She’s Not ‘Running Off to Cancun in Tough Times’

CNN slammed Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his out-of-context Twitter insult to their chief international correspondent, Clarissa Ward. Ward went out to the streets of Kabul Monday to report on how things look in the capital of Afghanistan now that the Taliban have seized control. Her report wound up getting a great deal of circulation across social media, and Cruz decided to amplify Jack Posobiec after the alt-right Pizzagate conspiracy theorist clipped an out of context quote from Ward.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 21, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, Door to door search, Taliban takeover, target western media, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Western evacuation. The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

CNN releases footage of Taliban threatening Clarissa Ward crew with ‘pistol whip’

CNN has released footage of a tense moment when a Taliban militant confronted the network’s journalists reporting from the streets of Kabul.Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Quickly we are accosted by an angry Taliban fighter,” Ms Ward reported, adding that it was a “very dicey situation”.“Suddenly two other Taliban charge towards us. You can see their rifle butt raised to strike. When the fighters are told we have permission to record they lower their weapons.”“There was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy