National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Wilkes County on Tuesday

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two tornadoes in Wilkes County that occurred on Tuesday. In their reports today, NWS says that two EF-0 tornadoes occurred in Osbornville and Clingman. The Osbornville tornado had estimated peak winds of 80 mph, with a path length of .75 miles and max-width...

#Tornado#Emergency Services#Extreme Weather#National Weather Service
