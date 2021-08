While conversations around climate change often focus on the future, the effects of Earth’s rising temperature have unequivocally made themselves felt in the present. A new exhibition at the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) addresses how designers can help reduce the devastating impacts of climate change: “Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience.” The traveling art show was created by Art Works for Change, a nonprofit founded by Randy Jayne Rosenberg. She also curated the exhibition’s featured designers, and recently joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about their contributions and what design can mean to the future of climate-conscious living.