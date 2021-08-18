Inslee Announces Educator Vaccination Requirement and Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate
Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a vaccination requirement for employees working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education, as well as an expansion of the statewide mask mandate to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The governor was joined for the announcement by Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah.www.thurstontalk.com
