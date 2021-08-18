Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Inslee Announces Educator Vaccination Requirement and Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jay Inslee today announced a vaccination requirement for employees working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education, as well as an expansion of the statewide mask mandate to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The governor was joined for the announcement by Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Chris Reykdal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Higher Education#Charter Schools#K 12 School#Superintendent Of Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy