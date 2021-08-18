For these Ryder Cup hopefuls, the FedEx Cup Playoffs present a final opportunity to make a statement
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Northern Trust does not exist on an island, and that’s actually not a cheesy joke about Liberty National’s proximity to Manhattan. It’s the beginning of the three-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, and only 70 of the 124 players teeing it up here will advance to next week’s BMW Championship outside Baltimore, which leads to a bunch of tournaments-within-the-tournament. Guys above, say, 50th in the points race are focused on keeping their seasons alive. Anyone who wins this week will be in great position to earn the FedEx Cup and its $15 million grand prize.www.golfdigest.com
