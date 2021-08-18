For these Ryder Cup hopefuls, the FedEx Cup Playoffs present a final opportunity to make a statement

Here we go … 125 players with $15 million on the line. In just three weeks, we will have a new FedEx Cup and Tour Championship winner. Last year's champ, Dustin Johnson, is also looking to defend his 2020 Northern Trust title, which he won by 11 strokes at 30 under at TPC Boston. It was the largest margin of victory on tour 15 years dating back to a Phil Mickelson in 2006 at TPC Sugarloaf. DJ also has the opportunity to become the first back-to-back FedEx Cup champion, as he starts in 17th place in the points standings.