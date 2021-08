Fariha Easer is one of the bravest souls you could ever meet. For her entire adult life, the 35-year-old activist has fought tirelessly for the rights of women in her homeland of Afghanistan. She has stood in the face of death and destruction to take the hand of battered women, to push for patriarchal expectations to be tossed aside, to let her countrywomen know that their lives – and their voices – matter.