Chief in charge of intel before Capitol riot returns to post

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Yogananda Pittman, who was the top Capitol Police intelligence official when thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended in January and who served as the agency’s acting chief, is back in charge of intelligence. Officials are preparing for what’s expected to be a massive rally at the Capitol next month to support those who took part in January’s insurrection. Pittman was elevated to acting chief after then-Chief Steven Sund was forced to resign in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection. She was passed over last month for the role of permanent chief. Pittman has been put back in charge as assistant chief of the agency’s intelligence operations.

www.foxcarolina.com

