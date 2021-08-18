Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

TAL Education Group Provides Update On Regulatory Development

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (TAL) - Get Report, a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that the Beijing Municipality Government and the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China jointly issued the "Beijing Municipality's Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing" (the "Beijing Measures") on August 14, 2021, and published the full text of the Beijing Measures on August 18, 2021. The Beijing Measures were adopted to implement the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, and aims to ensure that "the excessive burden upon students from school homework and after-school tutoring, the education expenditures from their families and the burden on their parents' energy will be effectively reduced by the end of 2021, with significant impact achieved within two years."

With respect to after-school tutoring services, among other things, the Beijing Measures contain the following provisions:

  • No new provider of after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system ("Academic AST") will be approved, while existing Academic AST providers will be subject to review and re-registration aimed at reducing their numbers by phases; the remaining Academic AST providers shall all be registered as non-profit; previously registered online Academic AST providers will also be subject to review and re-registration and the registration and ICP license of any unqualified online AST providers will be rescinded.
  • After-school tutoring providers are strictly prohibited from providing Academic AST during any national holiday, weekend, winter and summer break period; there are further restrictions over when Academic AST can be offered during weekdays.
  • Academic AST providers are prohibited from (i) offering classes over contents outside of or in advance of the school curriculum, (ii) offering classes based on any foreign curriculum, (iii) soliciting and recruiting school teachers by offering excessive compensation, or (iv) employing foreign personnel to carry out training activities from overseas. Non-Academic AST providers are prohibited from offering Academic AST classes.
  • Prices for Academic AST will need to follow the guidelines from the government to prevent "any excessive charging or profit-seeking activity".
  • Academic AST providers are prohibited from financing by way of listing its securities or conducting other capital market activities; listed companies may not invest in Academic AST providers through capital markets fundraising activities, and may not acquire assets of AST providers by paying cash or issuing securities; foreign capital is prohibited from controlling or participating in AST providers through mergers and acquisitions, entrusted operations, joining franchises, using variable interest entities or other structures.
  • Enhancing oversight of AST advertising, including restricting the channels for deploying AST advertisements.

Certain other provinces and municipalities in China have reportedly adopted similar measures and the Company expects that additional provinces and municipalities may follow similar approaches. The Company's compliance with these measures will have a material adverse impact on its existing AST business, results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, in compliance with the Beijing Measures, the Company has stopped offering Academic AST classes over weekends, national holidays and the current school break period in Beijing. Historically, the revenues from Academic AST classes over these time periods accounted for the majority of the Company's total revenues. The Company will continue to proactively seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in Beijing and other provinces and municipalities in connection with its efforts to comply with the policy directives of the PRC central government and any related implementation rules, regulations and measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Information regarding these risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 110 cities. We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-provides-update-on-regulatory-development-301358394.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tal Education Group#School Education#Online Education#The Company#Non Academic Ast#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why TAL Education Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are trading higher Monday afternoon. Strength has been attributed to hopes of policy easing in the country. Chinese stocks have been highly volatile recently amid regulatory concerns in the tech and education sectors. Shares of TAL Education are trading lower by...
EducationStreetInsider.com

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Provides Further Update on Regulatory Development

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, noted that the Beijing Municipality Government and the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China jointly issued the Beijing Municipality's Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing (the "Beijing AST Measures") to implement the requirements set forth in the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July by the PRC central government (the "Central Government Opinions"). Pursuant to the Beijing AST Measures:
Businessambcrypto.com

Binance takes another step towards regulatory compliance with new appointment

In a bid to boost regulatory compliance, Binance Singapore has announced the appointment of Richard Teng as CEO. He is the former Chief Regulatory Officer of Singapore Exchange (SGX). This development is noteworthy as Binance has been appointing past regulators in leadership positions within the organization of late. This can...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Adial Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call To Provide Clinical Update And Discuss Positive Business Developments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, August 20, 2021 to provide a clinical update and discuss the latest business developments.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AiAdvertising Provides Q2 Update

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. ( AIAD ) (formerly CloudCommerce, Inc. / CLWD), an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance in digital advertising, today announced that the Company has filed its second quarter report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided an update on its recent business progress.
EducationLos Angeles Business Journal

Fintech UNest Buys Education Savings App Developer

UNest Securities, a North Hollywood-based fintech that helps parents invest in their children's future, has acquired a smaller rival in New York that will help UNest build deep ties with credit unions. Ksenia Yudina, UNest’s founder and chief executive, said UNest has acquired New York-based Kidfund, the developer of a...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sierra Oncology Provides Update To Momelotinib Development Timeline And Closes On $34 Million In Additional Funding

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) - Get Report, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today updated guidance on the development timeline for its lead product candidate, momelotinib. The company now expects topline data from the Phase 3 registration-enabling MOMENTUM study by February 2022, and assuming positive results, the company plans to file a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in Q2 2022.
ComputersSFGate

Study: Trust in Cloud Providers Is Not An Issue With Developers, Until It Is

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Alternative hyperscale cloud computing provider Linode today released surprising results of a survey designed to assess whether developers trust third-party cloud providers. ClearPath Strategies’ latest cloud survey revealed that while developers’ familiarity and comfort with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google positions the well-known providers as market frontrunners, developers often do not agree with their values.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Executive education and development — A unique journey of commitment

As an executive, or executive wannabe, do you wonder what successful executives are doing to educate and develop themselves?. There is no perfect professional development path. Each executive's education is a unique and ongoing journey similar to but different from other executives. There is no one size fits all plan, but there are a few noteworthy themes observed in the journeys of successful executives.
Katy, TXdallassun.com

Neutra Corp. Provides Strategic Update

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) continues to make substantial progress in securing distribution for its wholly-owned subsidiary VIVIS' CBD products. Since announcing this strategy in January, Neutra management has successfully placed VIVIS in Festival Foods, a large 35 store regional supermarket chain.
EducationMetro International

Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China’s season of regulatory crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s months-long regulatory crackdown on an array of private companies has unsettled tech upstarts as well as decades-old firms, ushering in a new, uncertain environment. Top antitrust regulator the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) issued sweeping draft rules on Tuesday governing online competition as the cabinet updated...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

XREX Accrues $17 Million Funding from pre-A Investment Round to Address Dollar Issue with Blockchain

The XREX funding is to expand its fiat portfolio, procure licenses, and form new partnerships with financial institutions and digital wallet providers. Blockchain fintech firm, XREX Inc., has secured $17 million in funding from a consortium of global investors to solve dollar liquidity shortages via blockchain technology. The blockchain Trade Tech firm just concluded the pre-A investment round led by CDIB Capital Group – a private development-oriented financial institution.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Lacek Group Named A Leader Among Loyalty Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy Experience company, was named a Leader and received the highest score possible in ten criteria in a new report today — The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021. "For us, Forrester's thorough, insightful, and objective analysis validates our...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).

Comments / 0

Community Policy