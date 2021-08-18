Cancel
Orange County, VA

Focus on area restaurants in Orange County

By Franklin Spain
cbs19news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County is holding a restaurant week starting on Aug. 20. The purpose of the event is to focus on local restaurants, especially during one of the slowest times for people to go out to eat nationally. As summer comes to an end and...

www.cbs19news.com

