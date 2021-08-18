Cancel
Public Health

OpenTable is now keeping record of guests’ vaccination status

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant reservation service OpenTable has added a new feature that lets restaurants tag diners as “verified” for meeting their entry requirements. This is most obviously going to be used to log guests who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, though the feature could be used for other entry requirements. The feature...

