Waitsburg, WA

PIONEER PORTRAITS

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-area residents who tuned into their local National Public Radio affiliate this week were introduced to none other than Waitsburg’s Bret Moser, Jim German, Claire Johnston and Jack Miller. Seattle-based KUOW focused on Waitsburg in a second segment about the so-called “Cascade Curtain,” a physical, and some would say cultural and political, divide between the west and east sides of the Cascade Mountains. In his show “Waitsburg: When East Meets West,” reporter Dominic Black explores the impact of change, specifically west side residents moving to town, on this small rural community.

www.waitsburgtimes.com

