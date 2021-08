Jordan Love will enter his first preseason when the Green Bay Packers take on the Houston Texans this Saturday. Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of the first-round quarterback who is supposed to take over for Aaron Rodgers at some point. Don’t expect Love to jump off the page right away, as there will be plenty of growing pains before and likely after he becomes the starter. With Love set to play in his first preseason game, it is important to remember how Rodgers looked in his first preseason back in 2005.