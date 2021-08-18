Dayton City Council appoints interim Clerk, Assistant Public Works Director

DAYTON—The Dayton City Council met Wednesday, August 11, for a regular meeting. The council continues to meet in person, with the option to join via Zoom. During the first public comment period, council members heard from Howard Novak urging them to consider hiring more than one animal control officer. Novak said he had been attacked or threatened by a dog on more than one occasion. Mayor Zac Weatherford said the city is currently working with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to create and staff an animal control officer. Weatherford said he does not have the power to deputize someone to fill the position.