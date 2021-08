Great in theory, cordless vacuum cleaners can’t always cut it in practice. They tend to lack suction power, conk out before the job is done, or simply don’t clean all the surfaces in your home. You’re then forced to lug around that standard model and all of its cumbersome attachments for a second pass through the house to get a true deep clean. Roborock, an innovative vacuum company, is here to the rescue with the revolutionary H7 Cordless Vacuum . This powerful, lightweight, multi-function machine smoothly adapts to the particular needs of your floors, stairs, furnishings, and more. Keep reading to discover the seven ways the Roborock H7 will forever change the way you clean.