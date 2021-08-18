Malmo closes in on Champions League spot; Benfica wins

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists they can challenge for the Champions League title this season. Real have managed just one signing - David Alaba - so far this summer. Ancelotti said, “It's not impossible to win the Champions League. Other teams have made big signings and it's a tough transfer market. But we have a strong squad with strength in depth. This squad can compete with any team in the world. If I as manager can get the players to be at 100% then I'm sure we can compete with every team. The window closes on 31 August and I can't confirm what the final squad will be just yet. We'll see what happens, but I'm impressed by the squad.