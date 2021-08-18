Cancel
UEFA

Malmo closes in on Champions League spot; Benfica wins

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALMO, Sweden (AP) — Swedish club Malmo closed in on its first Champions League group-stage appearance in six years by beating Ludogorets 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff Wednesday, while Benfica and Young Boys also came away with wins. Veljko Birmancevic and Jo Inge Berget scored in each half for Malmo. Benfica beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 at home despite the Dutch side dominating possession for most of the game. Young Boys of Switzerland beat Ferencvaros of Hungary 3-2 despite going down to 10 men in the first half when Silvan Hefti was sent off with the score level at 1-1. The return legs will be played next week.

