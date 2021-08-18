Cancel
NFL

Rodgers, Packers start joint practices with Jets

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't have nearly as much of a problem with joint practices now as he did two years ago. The Packers conducted their first of two scheduled joint practices with the New York Jets. Part of the reason for his revised stance was the familiarity between the Packers' and Jets' coaching staffs. But there's also the sense that Rodgers is trying to savor this year as much as possible because the reigning MVP doesn't know what the future holds.

abc17news.com

NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFL
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn't repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

"Jeopardy!" has reportedly found its next host — and no, it's not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show's executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in "advanced negotiations" with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label "MVP".
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Predicting the 5 Players Cut on Tuesday the 24th

Last Tuesday the 17th, was the first round of cuts that needed to be made around the NFL as teams had to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 85 that day. For the Green Bay Packers, they would release Ryan Winslow, Jon Dietzen, and Zack Johnson while placing Isaac Nauta and DeAndre Thompkins on IR–effectively ending their seasons with the team.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers seeking refinement in Year 3 under Matt LaFleur

Ever since Matt LaFleur has taken over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team has done a 180 in terms of overall success. In just two years at the helm, he's guided Green Bay to back-to-back division titles (11-1 overall against it), along with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances. One person that's especially benefitted from his tenure thus far has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL

Jets' Wilson enjoys 'fanboy' moment with Packers' Rodgers

Zach Wilson used to watch Aaron Rodgers on TV as a kid as often as he could, admiring the Green Bay Packers quarterback from afar. The youngster from Draper, Utah, wanted to play like Rodgers and modeled some of his game after him. Wilson even drew some comparisons to Rodgers en route to being drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in April.
NFL

Jets likely won't see Aaron Rodgers in preseason match vs. Packers

The Jets won't have to worry about facing Aaron Rodgers in Week 2 of the preseason. Packers coach Matt LaFleur – the older brother of Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur – said Rodgers will "most likely not" play at all in the preseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This means the Jets defense will likely take on second-year quarterback Jordan Love during the exhibition game on August 21.
NFL

The Official Jets Podcast: Giants Preseason Game Review & Packers Joint Practices Preview (8/17)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen dive into Zach Wilson's preseason debut vs. the Giants (3:20) before mentioning others who played well, including the Jamien Sherwood and the linebackers (12:43) and Denzel Mims and the receivers (17:40). They also preview the joint practices against the Packers (22:30) and the relationship between Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur (24:40).
NFL

With Jordan Love out, Kurt Benkert impresses in Packers' 23-14 preseason loss to Jets

Without Jordan Love, even calling Saturday's game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets an "exhibition" might have been overstating it, at least from Green Bay's side. Only three starters according to the team's initial depth chart suited up with 32 inactive Packers, and one of them didn't even start this game with Lucas Patrick giving way to the impressive rookie Royce Newman. But while the game had the makings of a dud, at least for a half, the Packers offense played well, the defense flashed early, and the 2021 Packers draft class shined.
NFL

Packers defense manhandles Jets offensive line in combined practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. — This was not the Giants' backup defensive line. The Packers came out blazing on defense against the Jets' offensive line Wednesday. Unofficially, Zach Wilson was "sacked" seven times (there is no tackling in practice, so sacks are an estimate). Green Bay's defensive line caused havoc and made it tough to evaluate the Jets' rookie quarterback because it was so disruptive.
NFL

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers season-ending ruptured Achilles during joint practice with Packers

The New York Jets have lost one of their most valuable defensive players for the season. The team has officially ruled pass rusher Carl Lawson and safety Zane Lewis out for the entire 2021 season after the two were injured during Thursday's joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers. Lawson suffered a torn Achilles, while Lewis tore his patella tendon and suffered a sprained MCL..

