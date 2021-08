If you think your coffee game needs to move beyond the realm of the typical flavors like vanilla or hazelnut, have we got some good news for you. 7-Eleven is bringing back its coconut coffee and its s'mores hot cocoa, just in time to guide you through to the end of summer and to the start of the fall season. The convenience store chain indicates that deciding to bring back two summer-related flavors was an easy one to make. Its coconut coffee has become a seasonal go-to with coffee drinkers looking for a taste of the tropics without having to leave the comfort of their home (via PR Newswire). While the s'mores hot chocolate — which brings together the flavors of vanilla, marshmallow, and golden grahams — are likely to trigger nostalgia for those that associate summer with campfires.