Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Growing Wellness Market, and What It Means for Workplace Success

By Miki Agrawal
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is the wellness market expanding for individuals seeking wellness and harmony in their personal lives, but this notion of the importance of wellness is also spilling into the professional sphere. Increasing numbers of companies are offering wellness programming at work, stipends for wellness-related activities, and even wellness-related retreats. As the work-life balance paradigm begins to shift to a more holistic approach, the increased prevalence of the wellness market illuminates the importance of mental and physical wellness, in the workplace and at home.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Wellness#Mental Health#Exercise#Tertiary Benefits Before
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

3 Strategies for a Successful Move to Hybrid Work

Should you move to an in-person or remote workforce? That question is stirring debate in organizations across the world. Both types of working environments offer unique benefits, but it can be tough to choose which one makes the most sense. On one hand, you could take the Goldman Sachs route...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Wellness in the remote workplace

Johnny Monseratte knows firsthand the impact of employer wellness programming. The 57-year-old public works employee for the City of Worcester signed up to be part of the city’s Extreme Loser competition a few years ago, run by coordinator of training, development and wellness, Pam Callahan. As part of the six-month...
Mental HealthThrive Global

14 Ways Employers Can Support Positive Mental Health in the Workplace

The success of a business largely relies on growing sales, stellar customer service and, just as importantly, the positive attitude of its employees. Happy employees are likely more engaged, productive and willing to learn than unhappy ones. This means that team motivation and productivity can skyrocket under the right conditions, but how do you get your employees to that level?
Career Development & AdviceVillage Voice

Per Wally Sajimii, Digital Literacy & Workplace Inclusion are the foundation stones of Success

Wally Sajimi, founder of Nietzsche Labs and cofounder of Endorsify firmly believes in the power of digital literacy and workplace inclusion to create a better world for all. To be digitally literate today is the least that people expect out of one another. It’s what most employers automatically expect from their employees. Although the quality of digital literacy varies across social strata, it has become inevitable for one to be well-versed in social media, online marketing, content creation, online payment gateways, and creative platforms. While it’s a good idea to engage with a proper course to hone one’s ability, one can also learn ample amounts about the internet from the internet itself. People who know the value of skills use their time to acquire all kinds of digital skills by watching YouTube programs on the subject and, in turn, learn about their strengths and weaknesses. This shapes their confidence and personality, and ups their value in the eyes of potential employers.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Key to Project Success: Leading People Well

The most effective way to ensure success is through a combination of technical skills (hard skills) and soft skills. Knowing the subject matter and having the ability to inspire others to give their best is the ultimate combination of skills that many managers struggle to master. Today, many organizations have...
YogaThrive Global

Top Motivational Ways To Successfully Stay Healthy in Your 9 to 5 Job

Sometimes an office job with 9 to 5 working hours can take its toll on your body. Various signs are appearing such as gaining weight, reporting sick many times, or just feeling fatigued and sluggish throughout the working day. Although it might not be possible to break away from the 9 to 5 routine at the moment, there are several workarounds available for maintaining your health in good condition and keeping the body in tip-top form. Other diseases such as diabetes, obesity, back pain, and depression are common occurrences even among youth. Here are some tips to stay healthy.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dennis Begos Explains How to ManageMental Health as You Grow Old

Seniors tend to be at a high risk of mental health disorders because of developing a sense of loneliness, suffering from weak memory, facing cognitive decline, etc. Almost 20% of older people in the age group of 55 plus usually suffer from mental health issues like cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, etc. Whether it is anxiety, depression, or something else, you can expect this to impact your physical health and wellness negatively. You can even lose your daily functional abilities.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Workplace Productivity: How to Build a Healthy Work Environment for your Project Team

Bring the team together with shared values ​​by defining the company’s fundamental rules, philosophy, norms, principles, and traditions. Employees must feel the team spirit, and become part of a well-coordinated mechanism. Focus on inspirational goals. Explain that each member of the team contributes to their achievement. High goals and unifying principles are the best motivation, regardless of the views and beliefs of different employees. Suppose someone on the team does not share the values, imposes a skeptical and pessimistic attitude. In that case, you should determine the reasons and put him before a choice, recommending a change in attitude. The position of pessimists changes quite rarely: in the absence of a desire to make contact, it is better to say goodbye right away.
HealthThrive Global

Patricia Bohl of Eat More Healthy Food: “Forgiveness contributed a lot to my spiritual wellness”

Forgiveness contributed a lot to my spiritual wellness. It’s a habit I’m still developing, actively forgiving myself and others for things that hurt. It doesn’t mean that I’m not working on improving myself, but there’s no need to bog myself down and burden myself with negativity. Practicing forgiveness means to me working through what happened and then letting it go and moving on.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

Mum’s world turned upside down at routine appointment with son. Her 16-year-old needs intense treatment and a lengthy hospital stay. A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy. Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport,...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Women's HealthADDitude

“Could I Be Autistic, Too?” Signs of Autism in Women with ADHD

ADHD is traditionally thought of as a little boy’s disorder, and doctors are less likely to pick up on inattentive-type symptoms that don’t overtly disrupt a classroom or home. For these reasons and many more, it can be challenging to receive an accurate ADHD diagnosis as a female. It’s equally...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Type Linked To Poor Mental Health

This personality type affects around one in six people in the US. People with personality disorders are at double the risk of developing mental health problems by 35-years-old, research finds. People with personality disorders are more likely to be socially disadvantaged, separated or divorced. By 35, people with personality disorders...
Public HealthThrive Global

Dr. YiDing Yu of Olive: “Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care ”

Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care — As we discussed earlier, COVID-19 revealed a lot of faults in the healthcare system. At Olive, our AI automation technology is cutting trillions of dollars of waste in the healthcare system. The ability to streamline healthcare from the first moment a patient is seen by a provider offers the phenomenal opportunity to improve healthcare for all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy