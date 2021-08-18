The Growing Wellness Market, and What It Means for Workplace Success
Not only is the wellness market expanding for individuals seeking wellness and harmony in their personal lives, but this notion of the importance of wellness is also spilling into the professional sphere. Increasing numbers of companies are offering wellness programming at work, stipends for wellness-related activities, and even wellness-related retreats. As the work-life balance paradigm begins to shift to a more holistic approach, the increased prevalence of the wellness market illuminates the importance of mental and physical wellness, in the workplace and at home.thriveglobal.com
