Municipal animal hearings answer the question: What should happen with the animal?

When it comes to animal cruelty in the city of Denton, most cases go through civil hearings and address the question: What should happen to the animal?

The Denton Municipal Court mostly hears traffic or minor offenses from the Texas Penal Code. On cases regarding animals, Judge Tyler Atkinson said those tend to be civil hearings.

“When there’s an allegation that an animal has been cruelly treated, and the decision point is not to decide punishment for an owner, it’s solely asking the question of what to do with the animal moving forward,” Atkinson said. “It’s not rare in that we hear one [cruelly treated animal case] a year, but I don’t have a figure. It might be once every other week we have some hearing on an animal issue, not necessarily a cruelly treated animal.”

It starts with a report of suspected animal cruelty, which is handled through Denton Animal Services and can sometimes involve the Denton Police Department.

Randi Weinberg, city animal services manager, said Animal Services’ responsibilities are twofold: the side that’s responsible for the health and care of the animals at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, and the field side where animal control officers go out for calls regarding dead animals, contained animals and bite reports.

Last week, the Denton Police Department took two reports regarding possible animal cruelty. One 911 caller told police on Aug. 8 that they were concerned about a dog’s living situation and another on Aug. 10 reported two people were kicking a dog.

“Any instance when we get information of those types of calls, what we have to do first is make sure that we have probable cause in order to initiate some type of investigation,” Weinberg said. “Taking the Loop 288 dog … we’ll have to make sure that there are witnesses, which there were, and move forth if we think there’s active cruelty. … if we find there is some type of cruelty, we get with our municipal court and get a seizure warrant and obtain the animal in question.”

Some of the things Denton Animal Services looks for in cases of active abuse are any physical markings, burn marks and lines around their neck if they’ve been tethered for a long time.

“Also how are they reacting?” Weinberg said. “If an animal control officer goes to pet [them], and it cowers, that could possibly be a sign this animal has been abused.”

“This includes an animal that’s overworked, unreasonably abandoned, unreasonably deprived of necessary food or shelter, an animal that’s caused to fight another animal,” Atkinson said.

After Denton Animal Services seizes an animal, the judge then has to set a hearing within 10 days to determine if the animal was treated cruelly.

Following Chapter 821 of the Health and Safety Code, if the judge determines there was some cruelty, a couple of things can happen.

One of the more recent cases of alleged animal cruelty resulted in the arrest of two people who lived near Ryan High School. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed there have been four arrests since Aug. 1, 2018, where people were charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals. Three were in 2020 and one was in 2019.

Two in 2020 were of two people who were accused of owning about 100 dead and 100 living animals. Police seized the animals on May 27, 2020, and the pair was arrested on June 17. Those animals were given to the Humane Society of North Texas. Weinberg said that the organization got the chinchillas, guinea pigs and hamsters the medical care they needed and were able to place them in a rescue group or adopt them out.

“If it’s in the best interest of the animal, we can consider humane euthanasia,” Atkinson said, referencing other options. “Or it could be given to the animal shelter and they would work toward adopting the animal out after rehabilitation.”

Weinberg said how soon some animals can be adopted depends on their status.

“We have had hoarding situations where the animals were placed [in a new home] within a few weeks of us having ownership of them,” she said. “It’s been times where we had to rely on our partner agencies, like the Humane Society of North Texas, and they help us out with the animals so they’re not here [at our shelter].”

Negligence is another type of animal cruelty. Weinberg said they again look at the animal’s body condition and look at their living situation. Seeing the animal’s ribs can be one indicator, but Weinberg said it’s not the only factor because some dog’s frames make it easier to see the ribs.

“If it’s for negligence, we get the animal the proper veterinary care,” Weinberg said. “Most times they do go into foster care so they don’t have to stay in a shelter environment. … [Owners] can get a Class C citation … if they don’t have a rabies shot or if they were at large at the time we got them, but what we do as an animal service agency is follow up to make sure they’re still compliant. We usually try to do them a year from the date or sooner.”