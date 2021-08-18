Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Gabrielle Union Has Been Pulling These 9 Fashion Tricks For Over 20 Years

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Gabrielle Union a vampire? Has she discovered the fountain of youth or some fancy form of witchcraft? These are the questions we ask ourselves nearly every time we see a photo of the actress, who's barely aged a single second since her breakout role in Bring It On. As it turns out, her fashion choices have been pretty consistent as well. She's worn the same signature, statement-making pieces, bold colors, and standout shapes since the early '00s.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Witchcraft#Union#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NBAthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Out in Martha's Vineyard

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were out in Martha's Vineyard this past weekend to help former President Barack Obama celebrate is 60th birthday. Dwyane Wade wore a window pane FENDI shorts suit which was styled with white sneakers. People talk about Dwayne's short shorts all the time but in my opinion, I think he looks great here.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A New Summer Chop And Flaunts Her Natural Curls

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.
Celebritiestodaysparent.com

Watch Gabrielle Union teach her two-year-old about body positivity

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are devoted parents who have been teaching Kaavia, their two-year-old daughter, how to live her very best life. And that includes completely loving herself. The 48-year-old actress and activist took to Instagram and TikTok this week to share a very sweet video of herself teaching...
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Gabrielle Union Dons Pink Dress Embroidered with Pineapples

If there's one trend that may never go out of style, it's fruit-printed dresses. Gabrielle Union, who constantly brings the highest level of fashion, recently hopped on the produce wagon with a Farm Rio dress she showed off on Instagram. The Bring It On actress was seen in a pink, pineapple covered midi dress while snapping pics of her new hairdo.
NBAwmagazine.com

Bask in Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Italian Vacation Style

If you aren’t following Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade on Instagram, you’re missing out on one of the most fashionable couples on that entire app. Fresh after getting decked out in full glamour for the year’s hottest A-list party that isn’t the Met Gala, they took their outfit talents to south Italian beach. For celebs, vacation style has become another form of street style — and the Wades showed us all how 2021’s biggest trends are done.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Vacation Style on Trip to Amalfi Coast

Gabrielle Union is making waves with the stunning looks she's sharing during her vacation to the Amalfi Coast. The Being Mary Jane actress has taken to Instagram to document her latest stunning vacation with her husband, basketball star, Dwyane Wade. In the pics, which all share the caption #WadeWorldTour2021, the stylish couple wear several looks that show the meaning of both vacation-style and couple goals.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Wears a Pink Prabal Gurung Gown in Martha's Vineyard

Gabrielle Union brought her love of bright colors to Martha's Vineyard this weekend. The star shared a pic of herself and her husband, Dwyane Wade, all dressed up for a summer bash, on her Instagram yesterday. The actor and the basketball star reportedly attended former president Barack Obama's 60th birthday party at his home in Martha's Vineyard, per TMZ.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Gives Her Daughter Kaavia a Lesson in Self-Love

Gabrielle Union is teaching her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade to love herself. The star posted an adorable Tik Tok video of herself and her 2-year-old daughter swimming in a pool. In the Tik Tok, Union sports a beige bikini and her new short hair, while Kaavia wears a pink butterfly-print toddler bikini.
PopSugar

Lori Harvey's Sexy Outfit Reminded Us It's Time to Dust Off Our Espadrille Sandals

Allow Lori Harvey to remind you of a classic summer sandal: the espadrille. The stylish star, who is constantly giving us all the *feels* with her steamy couple pictures with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, was seen shopping in Los Angles wearing a pair of chic white sandals. She looked absolutely incredible in a casual yet fashion-forward outfit consisting of a gray body-hugging tank dress paired with the shoes. At first glance, her sandals looked like flip-flops until she turned to the side and we realized they actually had straps along the heel, too!
Behind Viral VideosSHAPE

You'll Get the Chills Watching Gabrielle Union Teach Daughter Kaavia About Self-Love On TikTok

Count Gabrielle Union and her mini-me Kaavia as one of the most adorable mother-daughter duos in Hollywood. Whether they're twinning poolside in nearly matching swimsuits or documenting an outdoor photoshoot on Instagram, Union is always smiling with her baby girl. Recently, the 48-year-old actress posted an empowering video on social media, teaching her 2-year-old daughter the importance of self-love.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Celebrating Turning 26, Dua Lipa Reinterprets the Birthday Hat

Last week in all of her outré Leo glory, Dua Lipa rang in her 26th birthday (with some bops under her belt) in some stellar looks. One, in particular, stood out: She wore a birthday hat. And yet, this wasn’t your standard celebratory paper cone cap. Instead, she donned an XXL spiky faux fur hat; its brim was dip-dyed in highlighter hues for an old-school raver appeal—a piece by London designer Mowalola.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Fully On Board With The Swiss Cheese-Inspired Look

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Stunted at Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday

It was a star-studded affair at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard on August 7, and despite the guest list being reportedly slashed due to Covid-19 concerns, some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made the cut. The celebrity couple, who tend to coordinate their outfits on a regular basis, have generally been described by their fans as couples-style goals, and their arrival on the scene this past Saturday was no exception.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo’s Leather Corset, Cutoff Shorts & Studded Thigh-High Boots Create One of Her Edgiest Looks to Date

Lizzo’s flute is back and our Friday is made. The singer once more showed off her impressive flute skills yesterday as she gave her own personal remix to her new hit song, “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In typical Lizzo fashion, though, she had to go bigger and bolder for the performance and broke out one of her edgiest looks to date. The outfit included a studded patent leather corset top and fringe-hem black denim shorts. The outfit taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox...
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train. To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy