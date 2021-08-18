Big 12 Teams Must Forfeit Games They’re Unable to Play Due to COVID

Utah Jazz rookie guard Jared Butler (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler appears to have found his way onto the roster. Unfortunately, 2021 Baylor national champ Jared Butler won’t have the chance to compete for the Utah Jazz during the ongoing Las Vegas Summer League action. After the powers that be traded down on July 29 to draft him at No. 40 overall — meaning no guarantee in the contract department at the time for the second-rounder — they decided not to rush his return to the court.