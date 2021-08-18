‘I’d like to help them all if we can’: Stoughton veteran who served in Afghanistan asks for donations for refugees
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Mitch Rayfield, 31, remembers his time serving in Afghanistan in 2012 with mixed emotions. He served for seven months overseas, protecting the Afghan people from the Taliban and raiding through communities that were known for violence. But during that time, Rayfield also remembers developing strong, emotional relationships with the Afghan special forces who fought alongside him.www.wglr.com
Comments / 0