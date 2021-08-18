Changes coming to Harker and Stone Street intersection

Starting Friday, drivers in the area of Harker and Stone Streets will encounter some changes in how traffic will flow. The intersection will go from a two way stop to a four way stop. The decision comes following a study by the Traffic Improvement Association who studied data collected over the past five year. The association stated that the findings of the study did not warrant a traffic light, but rather the addition of stop signs along Stone Street. The changes will take place Friday August 20th and will remain in effect for a 60 day trial period, at which time it will be determined whether or not to make the changes permanent.