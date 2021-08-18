Cancel
Changes coming to Harker and Stone Street intersection

rock1055.com
 5 days ago

Starting Friday, drivers in the area of Harker and Stone Streets will encounter some changes in how traffic will flow. The intersection will go from a two way stop to a four way stop. The decision comes following a study by the Traffic Improvement Association who studied data collected over the past five year. The association stated that the findings of the study did not warrant a traffic light, but rather the addition of stop signs along Stone Street. The changes will take place Friday August 20th and will remain in effect for a 60 day trial period, at which time it will be determined whether or not to make the changes permanent.

www.rock1055.com

