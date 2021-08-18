Stage II Fire Restrictions are still in effect
RONAN –Wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire, want to remind everyone on the Flathead Indian Reservation that Stage II Fire Restrictions are still in effect. Even though the area received some precipitation, the fire danger remains Very High. The weather forecasted for next week is back to normal August temperatures, along with wind that will dry out vegetation. Very High fire danger means that dry grasses and needles will ignite easily, fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control.www.charkoosta.com
