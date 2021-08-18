Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West to Hold Third 'Donda' Album-Listening Event Next Week

By Jem Aswad
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this third installment follows the structure of the first two, the album will have been dramatically overhauled in the days since the last public listening session, the event will be livestreamed on Apple Music, and the album will remain unreleased. While West has recorded and teased or even announced release dates for multiple unreleased albums over the years, “Donda” has had the most public gestation of them all — and of any album by a major artist in history. Some have speculated that he is setting up a release-date battle with Drake — who has said he’s finally finished his long-awaited “Certified Lover Boy” album — similar to his release-date face-off with 50 Cent in 2007.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Kanye
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Pusha T
Person
Don Toliver
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Sheek Louch
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Atlanta#Hold Third#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Fivio Foreign#Young Thug Vory#Conway The Machine#Lights#Sunday Service Choir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Kanye West shows off bedroom in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has showed off his living space inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 'Stronger' hitmaker is currently living in the sports ground in Atlanta while finishing his upcoming album 'Donda' and it seems there's not much to distract him from his work as his set-up is very basic. Kanye shared...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"

Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Brutally Disrespects King Von After Lil Durk Visits O Block Mural

These days, 6ix9ine gets the most attention when he's being remarkably disrespectful to other rappers, their families, and their loved ones. For the last year, music has not been his core focus as social media has taken up much of his attention span, responding to anything that has to do with Lil Durk, King Von, or other Chicago-based rappers that he has beef with. After a mural was painted for the late King Von in his beloved O Block neighborhood this weekend, Lil Durk visited the street art, which warranted a reply from none other than Tekashi.
MusicHOT 97

Roddy Ricch Reacts After His Chain Broke While On Stage

Roddy Ricch blazed the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend. His set featured some of his most popular songs, and the crowd was loving it! During his set, some fans couldn’t help but notice that his iced out necklace fell off his neck, mid-performance. The video began circulating on Twitter and online users started speculating that the chain was fake.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby's 4PF Artist Reveals His Days Of Freedom Are Numbered

Rylo Rodriguez is likely about to be behind bars, and the timing of his potential incarceration could throw a wrench in his latest moves for Lil Baby’s 4PF label. In an Instagram story post on Monday (August 9), Rylo Rodriguez wrote to his fans, “Turning myself in this week,” on a blank black background.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Says Rapping With Drake Makes Him Think About His Rhymes

Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers in the game today, and he got there with his knack for making hit records and a stellar list of guest features. On Drake’s “Wants and Needs,” Lil Baby stole the show with a fiery verse that blew many of his critics away. Lil Baby has said he flows off the top of his head when it comes to rapping, but things are different when Drake is around.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vibe

DaBaby Returns To The Stage For Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 & DMX Honored

DaBaby came through the Tri-State area with his appearance at one of the biggest concerts of the year in New York’s Hot97 FM’s Summer Jam. The over two decades annual event was in question this year as Hurricane Henri approached the location of Met Life Stadium in New Jersery. The torrential rains forced the station to cancel the Festival stages that usually go on earlier in the day with more up-and-coming artists in the line-up like Morray, Yung Bleu, and Coi Leray. Having the show go on a bit later than usual with the worst of the storm passing through DaBaby opened...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear Drake Appear to Take Aim at Kanye West With New Trippie Redd Track ‘Betrayal’

Trippie Redd enlisted Drake for his new diss-track “Betrayal,” which is now featured on the expanded edition of Redd’s new LP Trip at Knight. The song, Redd and the Canadian rapper’s first-ever collaboration, appears to reignite Drake’s feud with longtime rival Kanye West. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps on “Betrayal.” “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.” While Drake has released a handful of collaborations including “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as singles with Smiley and Brent Faiyaz, his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy has been delayed and remains without a new release date. The former alt-rocker’s latest album Trip at Knight comes less than a year since the release of his project Pegasus, which also had a deluxe edition called NEON SHARK. Before Trip at Knight arrived on August 20th, Redd shared singles “Holy Smokes” and “Miss the Rage.” Redd’s headlining North American tour is set to kick-off on August 25th at Armory in Minneapolis.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Consequence Responds to “Betrayal” Drake’s Kanye West Diss

Consequence is speaking out in Kanye’s defense after Drake released an alleged diss track seemingly aimed at Ye. The Drama between Kanye and Drake continued this past weekend. Canadian born Drake and Chicago Native Kanye West have been tied up in this infamous feud since 2018 stemming from “The Story...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kanye West: Fans frustrated as rapper announces another Donda listening party

Fans have reacted with frustration to the news that Kanye West is holding a further listening party for Donda while the new album remains unreleased. Following two previous listening party events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, West today (Wednesday 19th August) announced that a third would take place in his hometown of Chicago. The event is set to take place at Soldier Field on 26 August; tickets for the event go on sale on 20 August.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Music Video: DC – Paro(noia)

With the amount of music that is released each and every week, it is nearly impossible to narrow down one listener’s favorite projects of the year into a top five or top 10 list. Jennifer Hudson dropped Heaux Tales, Isaiah Rashad delivered The House Is Burning and Dave dropped We’re All Alone In This Together. Not to mention, Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar will all drop new music this year. What I can say without wavering is that when I think back at the chaotic year of 2021, I will think of DC’s In The Loop. The 10-track project is one of the warmest and honest releases in recent memory. On tracks like “Neighbourhood,” the London native lets us into the moment that he was tapped. On other tracks like “Bobby & Rowdy,” he dives into the discussion about brotherhood. While every track on the project has replay value, one of the tracks that seems to stand out above the others is “Paro(noia).”
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Trippie Redd – Betrayal (Featuring Drake)

Drake has hopped on “Betrayal” with Trippie Redd from his recently released album, Trip At Knight. On the new track, the Ohio native pulls the Toronto superstar into his world of high octane, energetic production. In this new arena, the GRAMMY winner delivers a staccato flow with a bit of a bounce.
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Takes Large Lead With Highest-Selling Rap Album Of 2021

MoneyBagg Yo is having an insane year, clocking in the biggest commercial numbers in his career to date. The Memphis-based rapper has been consistent for many of the last five years, but in the pandemic, he strived to his highest level and achieved the most sales among hip-hop artists for an album released this year.
MusicBillboard

Pregnant Cardi B Joined Migos Onstage at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2021: Watch

Migos brought out a very special guest (or rather, two) during their set at Hot 97's Summer Jam on Sunday (Aug. 22): Cardi B and her baby bump. She joined husband Offset, Quavo and Takeoff during their group performance of "Type Shit," which Cardi is featured on from Migos' latest album Culture III. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy