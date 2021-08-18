Itasca Retail Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Time

ROCKWALL, TX (August 19, 2021) In 2012, Taylor Johnson made a decision to become an entrepreneur and start Hazel and Olive. That journey began by clipping coupons in her tiny apartment until she had saved up $300, and with that bought her first batch of women’s clothing to sell online. Her inspiration, and the name of the business came from her great grandmother, Hazel Olive, who taught her everything about fashion and passed down her love of sewing to Taylor.