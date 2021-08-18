‘Broken Diamonds’ – A Tender Film Dealing With A Mental Disorder
Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder and one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide. An estimated 4.9% of those afflicted commit suicide, a far greater rate than that of the general population. It is characterized by distortions in thinking, perception, and emotions, manifesting in erratic behavior. ‘Broken Diamonds’ is a tender family film focusing on the relationship between two siblings, one of whom is impaired.smmirror.com
