‘Broken Diamonds’ – A Tender Film Dealing With A Mental Disorder

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchizophrenia is a severe mental disorder and one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide. An estimated 4.9% of those afflicted commit suicide, a far greater rate than that of the general population. It is characterized by distortions in thinking, perception, and emotions, manifesting in erratic behavior. ‘Broken Diamonds’ is a tender family film focusing on the relationship between two siblings, one of whom is impaired.

