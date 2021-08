Tre Zimmerman is a man who refuses to sit still. His entrepreneurial energy has been guiding him since youth. From selling baseball cards as a kid to developing smart cities and ideating innovative money-lending platforms, Zimmerman navigated it all alone with nothing but pure entrepreneurial grit and determination. Like many self-starters, he was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug at a young age and nourished his creative enthusiasm into a force that would build multi billion-dollar enterprises and give birth to groundbreaking innovations that change the way we live. When Zimmerman ventured into the uncharted landscape of digital technology over 21 years ago, he didn’t have much technical knowledge in his stock of business skills. But he developed them, and soon, he was at the top of major tech companies directing key business decisions and charging toward success.