Cullman, AL

Celebrating The Life Of Will Fowler

By Jamie Speakman
Posted by 
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 5 days ago
Will Fowler, a Senior at Cullman High School and member of the Bearcat Marching Band, tragically passed away on Tuesday, August 17th. Will was one of those kids that would brighten the room when he came in the door. Before enrolling in the Cullman City School system, Will attended St. Paul’s Luthern School, where he excelled in academics and gained his passion for music. Once he enrolled at Cullman, he became a marching band member and has since shined bright.

Will’s time spent at Cullman High School will be one that his friends, classmates, teachers, and administration will never forget. “Our Bearcat family is in mourning today as we learn of the untimely passing of beloved senior Will Fowler. Will was a stalwart member of our Bearcat band, had a kind heart, and was loved by everyone at Cullman High School,” CHS Principal Kim Hall said. “The lessons we’ve learned from Will are those of perseverance, dedication, kindness, and commitment. He prided himself in his role as a Bearcat band member and Cullman High School scholar and was committed to achieving perfect attendance despite the many challenges he faced. His life and memory stand as an inspiration for us all, as we should all try to live like Will every day. He will be deeply missed.”

While Will spent his elementary years at St. Paul’s Luthern School, he made bonds with anyone around him. Coach Taylor with St. Paul’s said, “Eight years ago, I met Will Fowler for the first time, and we developed a Special Bond and Friendship. I spent every day with Will during his 5th and 6th Grade years at St Paul’s Lutheran School. It was my Honor to be His Helper for those two years. After Will went to Cullman Middle School, I was able to see him quite often because he lived across the street from my in-laws. Taylor went on to talk about how smart and upbeat Will would be when you were in his presence. “Every time I saw Will, I got a Huge Smile and a Big Hug. Never did I hear Will complain about his circumstance. Instead, he was always upbeat, an Amazing Student, an Avid Reader(he has a personalized ceiling tile in Mrs. Dalhke’s 6th-grade class for the most Accelerated Reading Points), and a Great Classmate and Friend. The Impact Will had on me, and this community will never be Forgotten.”

Will certainly left a tremendous impact on everyone he came in contact with, but when God called him home, He gave him wings and allowed him to fly out of the wheelchair and into his Heavenly home. If we could see Will now, he would have a massive smile on his face and a drum stick in his hand while jamming to the Cullman Bearcat fight song. Will will be missed by many, but his peers will never forget the time he had on earth. Thank you, Will Fowler, for giving the Cullman community hope, joy, and love during your short but powerful time with us.

Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

