COLUMBUS - Preseason is underway for the Columbus State University cross country and women's soccer programs as the teams held their official practices on Thursday. The Cougar cross country runners logged their first miles into the book on Thursday morning. The teams, led by second-year head coach David Marley, are young, with 15 freshmen on the rosters. Savian Taylor, who was CSU's top-finishing male runner at the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Championship, is back for his second season. On the women's side, senior Macey Voorhies returns looking for her second All-PBC honors.