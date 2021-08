Last year Netflix released a documentary film that looks at the dark side of social media and how it is changing civilisation and now the streamer has released the full film for free on their YouTube channel. “The Social Dilemma” premiered in September 2020 and looks at the consequences of our growing dependence on social media. A number of key Silicon Valley workers, including the inventor of the Facebook Like button, are interviewed throughout giving a fascinating insight into just how our data is used. The film was created by the award winning team behind “Chasing Coral” and is not the first time they have released their documentaries to the general public for free.