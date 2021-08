A poker player needs a number of key attributes to be successful. These include everything from intelligence and the ability to control their emotions to experience and a willingness to learn. Luckily, most of these attributes can be learned from other skilled players, practice or by reading one of the best poker books. The best poker books are a great way to delve further into the world of highly skilled poker and raise your level without having to partake in in-person practice with poker chips at a poker table. Whether it’s during your daily commute, just before you nod off or...