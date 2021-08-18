Cancel
Daniel Craig Plans to "Give Away" His Wealth, Calling Inheritances "Quite Distasteful"

By Alex Lauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching Daniel Craig play the Aston-Martin-driving, tailored-suit-wearing spy James Bond for the last 15 years, it’s easy to conflate the actor with the character. But it’s good to remember the Englishman behind 007 is actually pretty down to earth; he’s been known to drink Guinness instead of shaken martinis, and he comes from humble beginnings where he “left home as a teenager and never looked back.”

