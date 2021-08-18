Cancel
Limestone, TN

State's oldest school to receive grant to address hail damage

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMESTONE — State lawmakers announced on Wednesday that Washington College Academy will receive a state grant to help repair storm damage at Tennessee’s oldest school. Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said the funds from the grant will be used to repair Carnegie Hall and other campus damage that occurred when the campus was hit by hail and high winds in March.

www.timesnews.net

