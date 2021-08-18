Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Roster crunch coming for Seattle Kraken

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irhii_0bVhH0Vo00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft took place on June 21, 2017. That night, the league announced ten trades that the Golden Knights had made with expansion draft considerations in mind, but they weren’t done there. Over the next two weeks, they completed seven more trades to fix the roster construction. After all, an expansion process usually doesn’t leave you with a perfect mix of players, and free agent frenzy had also provided some opportunities to add to that initial group.

Starting with Trevor van Riemsdyk, the Golden Knights shed the extra defensemen they selected in the expansion draft, collecting a number of draft picks in the process. There was van Riemsdyk, David Schlemko, Marc Methot, and Alexei Emelin to move, since they simply couldn’t keep all the NHL defensemen that were targeted in the draft.

The Seattle Kraken, now nearly a month after their own expansion draft, have made three trades. One of those was to send goaltender Vitek Vanecek back to his original team, while Kurtis MacDermid and Tyler Pitlick were also flipped for fourth-round picks. But the problem that Vegas faced four years ago now faces Seattle as well–there are still just too many defensemen.

Not even counting Dennis Cholowski, who is currently an unsigned restricted free agent the Kraken have ten defensemen under contract for the 2021-22 season. None of them, not even 22-year-old Cale Fleury, are waiver-exempt. That means unless they’re going to carry more defensemen than any other team in the league this season (even playing a couple of them at forward) some will have to be either traded or exposed on waivers before the season begins. Sure, Connor Carrick, the team’s lone defensive free agent signing can likely clear without worry after a disappointing season in New Jersey, but even he has 241 games of NHL experience. None of the other defensemen are risk-free when it comes to waivers, meaning something has to give in the next few months.

The odd balance here is that, even though they’re facing a roster crunch, the actual depth chart isn’t very long. Because the Kraken won’t have a full-time minor league affiliate this season and are just sending a handful of players to the Charlotte Checkers, the list of defensemen actually ends at Carrick–number ten on the chart (until Cholowski is signed). A few training camp injuries and suddenly you’re looking extremely thin on the back end, scrambling for some insurance options just to make an active roster. While that situation might solve the issue of waivers for a while, when those players healed the Kraken would be in trouble once again, having to push players through midseason. Worse, what if they were to lose one or two players on waivers and then suffer a few injuries in the early part of the season?

A potential fix is to sign a few more players like Carrick—with NHL experience but likely to clear waivers at the start of the season—while also trading a few of the current options in the meantime. The problem is that many of the league’s teams have basically locked their rosters and may not be jumping to trade for another defenseman after spending in free agency. Perhaps the plan is to wait for training camp injuries to happen around the league, but it is a tricky situation that Seattle finds themselves in right now, with a risky depth chart that essentially is both too full and too short at the same time.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

310
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Person
Cale Fleury
Person
Connor Carrick
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
Person
Marc Methot
Person
Tyler Pitlick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Knights#The Charlotte Checkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

More Moves Forthcoming For The Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers find themselves at the top of the news cycle today after signing defenseman Travis Sanheim to a new deal prior to arbitration. It’s an important deal for the team, as they’ve assured one of their best young players is under contract for the next two seasons. But...
NHLmarkerzone.com

JACK EICHEL'S CRYPTIC TWEET SENDS TWITTER INTO A FURY

It's not often you can get such a big response by saying so little (nothing at all, really), but it's a very good indication that the hockey world is keeping a close eye on what's going on with the Jack Eichel situation. Eichel, of course, has asked for a trade out of Buffalo as soon as possible, while the Sabres seems content on waiting until they get the return they want before making any moves. Amidst all this, Eichel recently opened a Twitter account, which seems a bit strange for someone who seems to take his privacy very seriously. He's only tweeted twice so far, and his second one, although very vague, is garnering a huge response.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NY Rangers: Kaapo Kakko heading back in Mid-September, and Chris Kreider gets endorsement for captain

Kaapo Kakko is training in Finland and feeling really good about where he’s at conditioning wise.”We’ve been in the gym a lot,” he said to Ilta Sanomat. “I’ve been on the ice a couple of times, but I have immediately felt that I am in better shape than in recent years. I expect more from myself heading into next season.”
markerzone.com

OIL KINGS, NHL TEAMS, AND HOCKEY WORLD MOURN THE LOSS OF THREE YOUNG HOCKEY PLAYERS

After hearing about the deaths of Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma, and Parker Magnuson, the hockey world has come to mourn their losses. All three were up and coming hockey players, and multiple teams have expressed their gratitude across multiple leagues. We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing...
NHLsinbin.vegas

Are The Golden Knights and Kraken Spoiling The Future for Canadian Teams?

Prior to the pandemic, the country of Canada welcomed in 22 million tourists yearly. Here in Las Vegas, we entertained 40 million visitors in 2019. Nothing against our neighbors up North but there’s a lot more desire to visit the States and it’s possible the players feel the same way.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and Minnesota Wild

Rick Carpiniello: Had heard that do not be surprised if New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad was included in any Jack Eichel trade that would bring him to the Rangers. Lance Lysowski: While including Zibanejad in a deal for Eichel would definitely make the money work, but would Zibanejad be willing to waive his no-movement clause?
NHLchatsports.com

Sabres news: Who is the most likely breakout star in Buffalo?

Mar 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) celebrates after a goal by center Tobias Rieder (not pictured) against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett-POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Sabres roster is going...
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sabres C Jack Eichel trade rumors involve two surprising suitors

The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Former Bruins Player, Boston Native Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Bruins player and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes has died. Hayes was just 31 years old. No cause of death has been reported, but the Boston Globe is reporting that Hayes was pronounced dead at his Milton home on Monday morning. The death is not considered suspicious, per the Globe. Hayes leaves behind a wife and two young boys, who are two years old and three months old. Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year collegiate career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as...
MLBchatsports.com

The Orioles face a looming 40-man roster crunch this offseason

Each excruciating day that passes means that the Orioles’ full-blown organizational rebuild inches closer to completion. It felt as if a monumental leap forward had been taken on Sunday evening when the club promoted the sport’s top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman, to Triple-A Norfolk. The 23-year-old is now on the major league doorstep and will soon be loudly banging on the door. But as your internal pessimist has likely already concluded, the odds of Rutschman actually making it to Baltimore before 2021 ends are remote.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Meet the Kraken: RW Jordan Eberle

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive into each player projected to be on the opening-night roster. This installment will focus on Jordan Eberle, who the Kraken selected from the New York Islanders. Age: 31. Position: RW. 2020-21...
NHLallfans.co

What Can Previous Expansion Teams Teach Us About The Seattle Kraken?

As a collective hockey community, we are firmly in the dog days of summer. The transactions have ground to a halt, industry insiders have retreated to their vacation homes, and the sun is inviting us to head outside and bask in its glow. I have decided to take this opportunity...
NFLKUOW

Seattle Now: Here come the 12s

The Seahawks are headed back to Lumen Field, and for the first time in a year in a half, so are the fans. We'll get a preview ahead of this weekend's preseason game against the Raiders from The Athletic's Michael Shawn Dugar.
NHLMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Andrew Allen joins Kraken as new goalie coach

SEATTLE — When Andrew Allen was hired as a Kraken consultant and professional scout nearly two years ago, it seemed obvious he’d eventually join the team’s coaching ranks as its debut NHL season neared. That became a reality Tuesday, as the team named Allen its goalie coach on Dave Haskstol’s...
NHLYardbarker

Meet the Kraken: Center Alexander Wennberg

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive into each player projected to be on the opening-night roster. This installment will focus on Alexander Wennberg, who the Kraken signed as a free agent. Age: 26. Position: C. 2020-21 Team:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy