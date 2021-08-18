Cancel
POTUS

Medicare Funds for Nursing Homes Will Be Withheld if Workers Not Vaccinated, Biden Says

By Cammy Pedroja
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"Highly vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30 percent less COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents," Biden said.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Joe Biden
#Vaccinations#White House#Hhs#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Veteran Affairs#Covid#Americans
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

Biden can't rescind Texas' Medicaid waiver, court rules

(Reuters) - Texas has won a preliminary injunction barring President Joe Biden's administration from rescinding the previous administration's approval of changes to the state's Medicaid program, a move the state claims is intended to strong-arm it into expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker...
Public HealthKETV.com

'Heavy hand of government should not force vaccinations': Ricketts on Biden order that all nursing homes must require staff vaccinations

Gov. Ricketts issued a statement Thursday slamming President Joe Biden’s announcement that all nursing homes must require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. “Nursing homes have already had numerous opportunities to offer the vaccine to residents and staff,” Ricketts said. “We encourage everyone to...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Want Covid Testing Option for Unvaccinated Workers

The nursing home industry wants the Biden administration to fund Covid-19 testing for its unvaccinated workers to help avert sudden staffing shortages resulting from the new requirement that all facility employees get the jab. American Health Care Association President and CEO Mark Parkinson also called for the release of $3...
Healthkhn.org

Biden’s No-Jab-No-Job Order Creates Quandary for Nursing Homes

President Joe Biden’s edict that nursing homes must ensure their workers are vaccinated against covid-19 presents a challenge for an industry struggling to entice its lowest-paid workers to get shots without driving them to seek employment elsewhere. Although 83% of residents in the average nursing facility are vaccinated, only 61%...
Health ServicesWashington Post

The Health 202: Nursing homes are frustrated by Biden's new vaccine mandates for staff

As The Post’s beloved editor Ben Bradlee said, “It changes your life, the pursuit of truth.” It has certainly changed mine as I’ve written The Health 202 over the past 4½ years. I’ve composed at least 800 editions of the newsletter since we first launched it, exploring a wide range of topics inside the wild (and sometimes bewildering) world of health policy. It's been an immense privilege to follow these stories wherever they lead and share them with you.
Public Healthwpr.org

Wisconsin Nursing Homes Weigh Vaccine Mandate As COVID-19 Cases Surge

It’s been more than a week since St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff. Administrator Sondra Norder expects the community will lose about 5 percent of its employees due to the decision. It’s a significant number, she said. "It's something that we don't want...

