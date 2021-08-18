Special Weather Statement issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Utah. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grand County through 430 PM MDT At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Green River, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Grand County. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 172 and 185. U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 152 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
