The hit West End musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will soon be getting the adaptation treatment, and now, you can check out the first trailer for the movie. Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie centers on the titular Jamie New— a teenager from Sheffield who has big dreams of making a name for himself on the stage. While everyone around him at school is planning for life after graduation, Jamie finally mucks up the courage to let his best friend Pritti in on his secret career ambition to become a fabulous and proud drag queen.