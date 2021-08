Yesterday, it was reported that the FDA granted emergency approval for some people to receive a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for COVID. Siouxland District Health’s Tyler Brock says while that’s an important decision, it’s only one step in the process and a few other steps need to occur before booster doses will start being administered. Brock says the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices need to determine whether to change CDC’s current recommendations.