How Do 50 Global Cities Rate in Key Areas of LGBTQ and HIV Health?
If you’re a person living with HIV or a member of the LGBTQ community, how would you rate your quality of life on a scale of 1 to 5? How would you rate your city? In essence, that’s what a new global report has tried to measure for 50 cities and municipalities participating in the international HIV initiative called Fast-Track Cities. The report assessed various health factors, including those related to HIV, that affect LGBTQ people in those 50 cities.www.poz.com
Comments / 4