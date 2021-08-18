How Do 50 Global Cities Rate in Key Areas of LGBTQ and HIV Health?

A new study sought to approach the HIV epidemic in the United States through a distributional cost-effectiveness analysis across 6 cities. Despite responding to the HIV/AIDS for decades, we are still struggling to combat this viral pandemic. In the United States, 1.2 million people have HIV and it is estimated that in 2019, 34,800 new HIV infections occurred. More worrisome, of the 1.2 million living with HIV, 13% don’t know they are infected and need testing. Like so many health issues, there is a disproportionate impact on various populations already experiencing social and health disparities.