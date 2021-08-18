Cancel
How Do 50 Global Cities Rate in Key Areas of LGBTQ and HIV Health?

By Trenton Straube
POZ
POZ
 5 days ago
If you’re a person living with HIV or a member of the LGBTQ community, how would you rate your quality of life on a scale of 1 to 5? How would you rate your city? In essence, that’s what a new global report has tried to measure for 50 cities and municipalities participating in the international HIV initiative called Fast-Track Cities. The report assessed various health factors, including those related to HIV, that affect LGBTQ people in those 50 cities.

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

