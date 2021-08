The Director of Corrections reports that there are currently two cases of COVID-19 at the Northampton County Prison (NCP); one inmate and one staff member. Since the start of the pandemic, 191 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. One-hundred-ninety have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP. Sixty-five Department of Corrections staff have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. All have finished their quarantine periods and returned to work. Seventeen vendor employees at NCP have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. Sixteen have finished their quarantine periods and returned to work.