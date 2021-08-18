MLB owners proposing salary floor subsidized by lower tax threshold

For a long time, there’s been a lot of discussion about MLB teams purposefully not spending money, instead chasing better draft picks (from losing more games) amidst prolonged “rebuilds.” That’s become notable with several slow free agent markets, and with executives from rich big-market clubs saying they can’t afford signings, and with not-in-contention teams conducting absolute fire sales. And with the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players’ Association expiring ahead of next season, many have been discussing changes that might help to address the issues here. One proposal is a “salary floor” that every team would have to meet, a concept seen in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other leagues. And that’s now been included in MLB’s first economic proposal to the MLBPA this year (following a MLBPA proposal in May), as Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic wrote Wednesday: