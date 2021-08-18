Cancel
MLB owners proposing salary floor subsidized by lower tax threshold

The MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire on December 1, which means labor negotiations will be ongoing over the next several months. One report says representatives from MLB and the MLBPA met on Monday in Denver to discuss alterations to the existing CBA. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the big change proposed by the owners involved a salary floor subsidized by a lower tax threshold.

MLBsportswar.com

MLB is already looking to lower the costs of the minor leagues

What better way to cut the cost of the minors than to shift the burden on cost to the colleges. There is a decent chance the professional would make money too. College teams can in theory generate a fair amount of cash and fan interest. They certainly do in Basketball and Football.
NFLESPN

Bills owners committed to sharing costs on proposed stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying a portion of the projected $1.4 billion in their proposal to build a stadium. When it comes to the future new home of the Bills, (the Pegulas) have always known that, like virtually all NFL stadiums, this will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership, Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia said in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

MLB Could Use a Salary Floor, But This Proposal Looks Like Theater

Maybe MLB is being sincere with their reported proposal of a salary floor, but you probably don't want to bet on that. Full access to this article is for Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
NFLthecomeback.com

MLB proposal to MLBPA includes a salary floor of $100 million per team, but their specifics on how to get there are iffy

For a long time, there’s been a lot of discussion about MLB teams purposefully not spending money, instead chasing better draft picks (from losing more games) amidst prolonged “rebuilds.” That’s become notable with several slow free agent markets, and with executives from rich big-market clubs saying they can’t afford signings, and with not-in-contention teams conducting absolute fire sales. And with the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players’ Association expiring ahead of next season, many have been discussing changes that might help to address the issues here. One proposal is a “salary floor” that every team would have to meet, a concept seen in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other leagues. And that’s now been included in MLB’s first economic proposal to the MLBPA this year (following a MLBPA proposal in May), as Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic wrote Wednesday:
MLBCBS Sports

MLB proposes $100 million salary minimum and $180 million luxury tax in latest CBA negotiations, per report

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association recently had their first face-to-face negotiation session in Denver, Colorado as part of their efforts to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement ahead of the current one's December 1 expiration date. MLB made an economic proposal to the Players Association during the session that would alter the league's financial structure, per Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Salary Change Proposal

The landscape of the MLB could change in a major way. According to a report from Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the league has come up with a proposal that could affect every team’s payroll. The MLB’s proposal would lower the luxury-tax threshold from $210 million to...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB wants to dramatically lower the luxury tax

In the last week Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run while also throwing 100 innings to the tune of a 2.79 ERA. The Field of Dreams game had a Hollywood ending that was almost better than anything MLB could script as the Yankees came from behind to take the lead in the top of the ninth before Tim Anderson hit a moonshot into the corn to walk off the game for the White Sox. Fernando Tatis Jr. is putting together one of the best seasons in recent memory while dealing with repetitive subluxation of his left shoulder.
MLBbleachernation.com

MLB Owners Reportedly Offering a Salary Floor in the New CBA … But Paired With a Drop in the Luxury Tax

I am going to resist the urge to dig in TOO deeply on this report, because there’s still a lot of critical information we don’t know, as even Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich acknowledge. That is to say, I want to react strongly to certain topline numbers in the report. But I’ve been burned enough in the past when it comes to these strategic leaks by one side or the other to know that there’s key info missing. There just is.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB: No way MLBPA will approve owners’ preposterous salary proposal

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic (subscription required) reported on Wednesday that the MLB owners proposed a salary minimum of $100 million per team in a face-to-face meeting in Denver, Colo. It was MLB’s first proposal to the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) in regards to economics in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A salary floor? The Atlanta Braves might already be equipped for this

It’ll never be approved in the form initially proposed, but an MLB salary floor could be something the Atlanta Braves could live with. The Atlanta Braves really have some things going for them on the field right now, but an early MLB labor proposal might now be the worst thing in the world for this team in the future.
NFLtheScore

Could a salary floor lift players, MLB?

Major League Baseball floated a new idea to the MLB Players Association earlier this week: a salary floor. A mechanism forcing teams to meet a certain payroll level exists in other major North American pro sports, but not and never in baseball. The sport's collective bargaining agreement expires at the end of the year, and one of the issues for players - and fans who don't have a seat at the bargaining table - is a lack of competitiveness and spending from some owners. Six MLB teams are set to spend less than $100 million on payroll this year, according to Spotrac's luxury payroll tracker, despite nearly every franchise (all but the Miami Marlins) valued as billion-dollar assets by Forbes, each participating in an industry worth $11 billion annually.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies interim GM Bill Schmidt: “I can lead” franchise turnaround

Bill Schmidt is not a well-dressed Ivy League hotshot, nor well-schooled in the contemporary analytics of baseball. He’s a little bit rumpled and admittedly old-school. At age 61, Schmidt is the Rockies’ interim general manager, having taken over for the Harvard-educated Jeff Bridich, who resigned in late April. Schmidt wants the job permanently when the club makes its decision this fall, and it appears there is a good chance that owner Dick Monfort and team president Greg Feasel will give it to him.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Brash Comments By Mets Owner

The New York Mets’ downfall reached a new low this week, as owner Steve Cohen called out the team’s lack of production at the plate on Twitter. “It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen wrote. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach.The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”
MLBRealGM

MLB Reportedly Proposes $180M First Tax Threshold, $100M Salary Floor

With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1, 2021, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have been in talks regarding the structure of the next CBA. According to a report, MLB made its first core economic proposal to the MLBPA this week. The proposal...

