Ranger Teams Across Africa Will Join Forces in the Wildlife Ranger Challenge This September
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. This September, ranger teams across Africa are uniting around the 2021 Wildlife Ranger Challenge to raise money to help thousands of their colleagues. Due to the devastating economic impact of Covid-19, Africa’s rangers are stretched to capacity and continue to see drastic cuts in resources and an increase in poaching. The funds will enable support for wildlife rangers to protect iconic African wildlife such as elephants, pangolins, rhinos, and lions.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0