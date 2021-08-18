Two men arrested in connection with Willmar house party shooting

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar shooting suspect appeared in Kandiyohi County District Court this week. 21-year-old Jomar Saenz's next court appearance is August 30th. Saenz is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, terroristic threats and several assault charges for allegedly threatening man with a gun at Westside Liquor in Willmar August 7th, and later shooting a man after trying to crash his house party. Saenz is being held on $800,000 bail. He was arrested Sunday at an address on Lakeland Avenue.